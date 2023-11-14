Oilers' coach Knoblauch expects Holloway to be out long term

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be without a regular forward in their lineup for the next while.

Following practice on Tuesday morning, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch met with the media and confirmed that the team is expecting forward Dylan Holloway to be out for an extended period of time after suffering an injury against the New York Islanders on Monday night.

“I don’t know specifically [what he injured] I think it will be longer term but how long we are not sure,” Knoblauch told reporters.

"Hopefully they pick something up each day." Coach Knoblauch shares his thoughts after practice. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/qmHMNcqUSH — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 14, 2023

The injury seems to have happened in the second period of Monday night’s game after Holloway fell knees-first into the boards while attempting to pressure an Islanders player carrying the puck. Holloway was seen trying to skate it off during the next TV timeout but ultimately left the game.

He was not on the ice for Tuesday’s practice.

EDM NYI G14. November 13, 2023. Dylan Holloway hurt. pic.twitter.com/1Araazdjqq — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) November 14, 2023

dylan's tryna skate off that awkward fall :(( his nose is cut n his leg looks like it hurts i hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/m9hCiXPaFs — mii ꒰ᐢ. .ᐢ꒱₊˚⊹ (@RyanMcLeoder) November 14, 2023

This will lead to a few changes in the Oilers’ bottom six. Veteran forward Derek Ryan took Holloway’s spot on the third line in the third period last night and remained in that spot at practice beside Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod.

The timing could not be worse for Holloway. The 22-year-old scored his first goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken over the weekend and he seemed to be finally finding his footing.

There’s also a chance the team could see the return of offseason-signing Connor Brown as early as tomorrow night’s game against the Kraken. Brown was injured during a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on November 2 and has missed five straight games.

“I’m definitely close [to getting back to playing],” Brown told media after practice. “The knee feels great… just some tightness.”

Knoblauch had Brown playing on the team’s fourth line at practice alongside James Hamblin and Raphael Lavoie.

"I’m working as hard as I can to feel as good as I can." Connor Brown updates the media on his injury. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/mwFXbYzyxp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 14, 2023

If Brown does draw into the lineup, it will make him eligible to receive his 10-game performance bonus, which will net him an additional $3.25 million on top of his $775,000 base salary this season. That bonus will count toward the Oilers’ cap next season.

The Oilers will try to make it three wins in a row tomorrow night as they welcome Seattle.