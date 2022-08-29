5 prospects who could help bolster the Oilers roster this season

There aren’t a lot of opportunities on an Edmonton Oilers roster that is largely returning the lineup it iced on a run to the Western Conference Final, but that doesn’t mean every spot is set in stone.

And the Oilers, who are slightly strapped for cap space at the moment, wouldn’t shy away from a little entry-level relief when it comes to roster construction after landing approximately $6 million above the upper limit.

Granted, there are likely a few familiar, veteran names on the open market that’ll come at a discount this late in summer, but internally there are a few faces that’ll either compete for a role in Edmonton, or start with one.

Here’s a look at which prospects could push for a few vacant spots, ranked in order of likeliness to crack the Oilers roster on opening day:

1. Stuart Skinner, G

2021-22 AHL stats: 22-7-7, 2.21 GAA, .920 SV%

22-7-7, 2.21 GAA, .920 SV% 2021-22 NHL stats: 6-6-0, 2.62 GAA, .913 SV%

6-6-0, 2.62 GAA, .913 SV% Acquired: Selected in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft

Though the Oilers added some depth in the crease with the addition of Calvin Pickard on a two-year, two-way deal when free agency opened July 13, that shouldn’t necessarily be a major concern for Stuart Skinner. The 23-year-old is an obvious choice to back up starter Jack Campbell this season after serving well in third-string duty behind Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen.

Skinner actually posted the best numbers of any Oilers goaltender last season, and is well-seasoned after serving four seasons in the minors.

2. Philip Broberg, D

2021-22 AHL stats: 31 GP, 4 G, 19 A, 23 PTS

31 GP, 4 G, 19 A, 23 PTS 2021-22 NHL stats: 23 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

23 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS Acquired: Selected in the first round (No. 8) of the 2019 NHL Draft

There’s space, and Philip Broberg’s spot on the blue line is his to lose. Broberg, as highly-touted a prospect Edmonton has, split duty between Edmonton and the American Hockey League last season. That trial will certainly serve him well in his bid to shore up a bottom-pairing role on the Oilers’ defence that also features left-shots Darnell Nurse and Brett Kulak.

Broberg will have to log regular minutes order to stick around the NHL, or he’s likely bound for top-pairing minutes in the minors with the Bakersfield Condors.

3. Dylan Holloway, F

2021-22 AHL stats: 33 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

33 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS Acquired: Selected in the first round (No. 14) of the 2020 NHL Draft

Like Broberg, Dylan Holloway has a shot at cracking the Oilers roster but must munch meaningful minutes in order for his stay in Edmonton to make sense. Holloway, who will be 21 years-old when the puck drops on the 2022-23 season, is best served playing top minutes on a top line in the American Hockey League instead of sliding into a fourth-line role that can’t crack double-digits in time on ice.

Still, there’s reason to expect Holloway to compete for a top-nine role given his pedigree and playing ability, which he displayed in his NHL debut — Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

4. Dmitri Samorukov, D

2021-22 AHL stats: 51 GP, 3 G, 15 A, 18 PTS

51 GP, 3 G, 15 A, 18 PTS 2021-22 NHL stats: 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PTS

1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PTS Acquired: Selected in the third round (No. 84) of the 2017 NHL Draft

Dmitri Samorukov, pending any outside alterations to the roster, could be in competition with Broberg for a spot on the roster. He was primarily an option in Bakersfield and has additional pro experience playing in the KHL in 2020-21.

The 23-year-old will need to outplay Broberg and fellow left-shot defence prospect Markus Niemelainen in order to flip his zip code into a postal code this fall.

5. Xavier Bourgault, F

2021-22 QMJHL stats: 43 GP, 36 G, 39 A, 75 PTS

43 GP, 36 G, 39 A, 75 PTS Acquired: Selected in the first round (No. 22) of the 2021 NHL Draft

An immediate jump into the NHL isn’t a likely scenario for Xavier Bourgault, but there’s reason to be plenty excited about the 19-year-old Quebec Major Junior Hockey League standout. Bourgault, who was a member of Team Canada’s entry at the cancelled World Juniors event last December, will be turning pro this fall.

The question remains where, and a strong camp could see him start in Edmonton.