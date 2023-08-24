"We're gonna see it through": McDavid's sole focus is to win a Stanley Cup with the Oilers

Playing for the Edmonton Oilers hasn’t always been all that fun for Connor McDavid, whether he would admit it or not.

In his early NHL years, the team often struggled despite possessing two of the league’s top superstars, leading many to question whether McDavid wanted to play elsewhere. While that may have been the case, his thoughts have certainly changed now, as the Oilers have developed into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Despite still being under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, rumours are already swirling as to whether or not McDavid will re-sign with the Oilers. Based on recent comments he made while speaking with Sportsnet, Oilers fans should feel reassured that he has no desire to leave at this point.

“I love playing in Edmonton, and I really feel at home there,” McDavid said. “Lauren loves being in Edmonton. There are a lot — a lot — of things that check the boxes for us in Edmonton. We’re super comfortable there. But with all that said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there.

“I don’t say that to raise eyebrows or cause panic. It’s just the way it is. But I love playing in Edmonton, I’m 100% committed to winning in Edmonton with this group. We’re gonna see it through.”

The Oilers captain also spoke about how frustrated he and his teammates were with their second-round series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, as they felt they had what it took to win the Stanley Cup. While it was a disappointing exit, he says they are all using it as fuel to be even better this coming season.

As far as his future in Edmonton is concerned, the Oilers will be willing to give him any amount he wishes in order to stay around. The 26-year-old now has the NHLs third highest cap hit at $12.5 million after Auston Matthews’ extension yesterday, which came in at $13.25 million. Given his dominance year in and year out, McDavid may command as much as $15 million on a new contract.