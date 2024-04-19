Oilers playoffs bumps Edmonton WNBA game to a new date

The WNBA is coming to town, but they’ve been bumped by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm are set to play an exhibition game at Rogers Place next month. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

Just one problem — the Oilers need their home building that night.

The Oilers begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. If the series goes the distance, as of yesterday, Game 7 is scheduled to take place the same day.

The WNBA game has been moved to Saturday, May 4, to accommodate the possibility of Game 7.

This is just the second visit to Canada for the WNBA, the premiere professional women’s basketball league, which has never been more popular.

Tickets still remain up for grabs for the basketball game in Edmonton for as low as $26.30 on Ticketmaster.