Oilers playoff run resulted in 11 arrests by Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a total of 11 people were arrested during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run, which concluded Sunday night against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

EPS told Daily Hive that over the course of the playoff run, which began on April 17, nearly a dozen people were arrested along with 27 warrants being executed.

Four charges were also laid, two provincial traffic act offences occurred along with four provincial act other offences.

One by-law offence was filed along with one HELP referral.

The largest statistic recorded by police was the number of warnings issued, which totalled 68. There were also “thousands of positive interactions between EPS members and Oilers fans,” per police.

On Monday EPS announced that a 30-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after she was holding a large knife among a sea of Oilers fans leaving Rogers Place.