Police arrest woman holding a large knife outside Edmonton Oilers game

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a woman was arrested Sunday evening near the Oilers game carrying a large knife in a crowd of people.

At approximately 10:40 pm, EPS Traffic members were doing traffic control at 101 Street and 103 Avenue for the flow of the Edmonton Oilers playoff celebrations occurring in the area.

“At this time, an off-duty EPS member observed a female walking westbound along the north sidewalk of 104 Avenue near 101 Street,” police said.

The off-duty EPS member informed the on-duty traffic officers, who spotted the female holding a large knife while walking through a crowd of people.

Police confronted the woman and told her to drop the weapon and in return, she turned to face the police, paused, and pointed the blade toward the police officer.

Police say the suspect ignored repeated requests to drop the weapon and the officer drew their firearm and directed the woman to once again, drop the weapon, in which she complied.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and was also wanted on 16 outstanding warrants.