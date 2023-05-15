Fans fight in the stands minutes after Oilers playoff exit (VIDEO)

A fight broke out in the stands at Rogers Place on Sunday night, mere minutes after the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A video posted by @yegwave on Twitter shows multiple fans involved in an altercation near the back of the stadium, as people were filtering out of their seats.

Things already appeared to be heated when a spectator wearing an orange Oilers jersey asked a group of men in the row in front of him: “Do you know what it means to be a fan?”

A fan wearing a white Mark Messier jersey took a swing at him and that’s when things got violent.

The fan in the orange jersey appeared to respond by booting the Messier-jersey-wearing fan in the chest, causing two men to tumble down a row. The fan in the orange jersey was then attacked by multiple men and dragged down multiple rows of seats, before appearing to suffer an injury.

“Stop, stop!” an interjecting-fan wearing a Connor McDavid jersey said, as there appeared to be concern for the fan in the orange jersey’s well-being, as someone else yelled for security.

A fight has occurred in the stands after Oilers get eliminated. pic.twitter.com/en9000NyEE — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) May 15, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the Oilers and Edmonton police for more information about the incident.

While much of the Oilers’ four-week playoff run was filled with positive vibes, as fans celebrated their team, this wasn’t the only incident of this nature involving fans in Edmonton.

Oilers fans were seen involved in multiple fights recently, including two at an outdoor watch party, posted to social media by @yegwave.

Scenes at the Moss Pit. pic.twitter.com/7uRHuIaqUH — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) May 13, 2023