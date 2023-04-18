The City of Edmonton is hiring for tons of jobs and many pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs, and many pay over $100,000 per year.

The City is offering hundreds of careers from full-time and part-time to contract work. There’s something for everyone, too, from cleaning LRTs to auto body work and IT analysts.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Community Wellness Social Planner

Salary: $90,462.60 to $114,303.38 per year

Who should apply: If you’re interested in engaging with residents, community partners, and colleagues to address complex social issues in Edmonton, this is the role for you! This position involves providing leadership while achieving outcomes and supporting deliverables of city-wide projects specific to the municipality’s response to the drug poisoning crisis. You’ll work as part of a team of social planners to maintain and oversee addictions and mental health initiatives and portfolios.

Apply here

Teamster Swamper, Fort Edmonton Park

Salary: $22 to $30 per hour

Who should apply: Calling all animal lovers! Swampers are primarily responsible for ensuring the day-to-day quality of care and handling of the ponies, draft horses and other animals at Fort Edmonton Park. In addition, you will also be responsible for providing information to the general public regarding animal husbandry practices and other duties as required.

Apply here



Engineering Project Manager



Salary: $75,966 to $108,522 per year

Who should apply: As part of the City’s Facility Planning and Design team, you would be responsible for project management activities for the planning and designing of new construction and rehabilitation projects. You’d be working closely with organizations such as Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Transit Service, and other essential city organizations.

Apply here

Grounds Maintenance Worker

Salary: $22 to $30 per hour

Who should apply: This role involves general maintenance of city property, including cutting grass, picking litter, minor repairs, and other duties as required.

Apply here



Fire Prevention Officer

Salary: $74,516 to $110,242 per year

Who should apply: This crucial role is responsible for implementing safety programs to manage the community’s fire risk. You’ll also be responsible for interpreting and applying codes, and ensuring standards and bylaws are being met.

Apply here

Downtown Vibrancy Coordinator

Salary: $80,770 to $102,060 per year

Who should apply: Your role as a Downtown Vibrancy Coordinator will assist businesses, business associations, property owners, and organizations with a vested interest in downtown vibrancy and growing the local economy. This will include working with partners on various projects and grand applications for other levels of government funding.

Apply here

LRT Cleaner

Salary: $21 to $25 per hour

Who should apply: This is an absolutely critical job position. This role is responsible for cleaning the interior of transit vehicles, sweeping and mopping, disinfecting handrails and seats, emptying garbage, reporting damage, and turning in lost and found items daily.

Apply here

Manager, Corporate Accounts Payable

Salary: $99,602 to $124,502 per year

Who should apply: In this role, you’ll oversee everything the City of Edmonton pays for. The Accounts Payable team provides quality service, financial controls and oversight support for accounts payable, payments, vendor administration, expense transactions and corporate credit card support.

Apply here

Refuse Collector II

Salary: $64,930 per year

Who should apply: In this role, you’ll operate a complex and fully hydraulic waste collection vehicle weighing up to 16,000 kilograms. Additionally, you’ll be responsible for collecting litter from park sites and dog off-leash areas and minor repairs to wastebaskets.

Apply here

Senior Auditor

Salary: $87,151 to $124,502 per year

Who should apply: Help be a part of improving City services! As a senior auditor, you’ll ensure that the public receives value for their money in everything City departments undertake.

Apply here

Strategy Lead, District Energy

Salary: $84,750 to $108,152 per year

Who should apply: This role is described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape the climate goals of the City of Edmonton. In this role, you will implement Edmonton’s first District Energy Strategy and all the program and project activities to support the strategy.

Apply here