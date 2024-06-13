Oilers seeing Philip Broberg blossom in the playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers might be witnessing the coming out party for defenceman Philip Broberg in these playoffs.

After being selected eighth overall by the Oilers back in 2019, it appears that the 22-year-old is finally living up to his potential. He spent the bulk of the season playing in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors and, after almost a month without playing, was thrust into the Oilers lineup during their Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars.

It was a moment that was hard to imagine for Broberg when his season seemingly ended in the AHL.

“It’s been one of those years where it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster,” Broberg told Daily Hive in an exclusive interview. “It doesn’t matter how you got here, we’re here and looking to help the team in any way I can.”

Broberg has made the most of his postseason opportunity. His minutes have been picking up, and he finally has his first goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a critical marker in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars.

This isn’t the Swede’s first taste of playoff action in the NHL. He played nine games last season with the Oilers and appeared in a single game during the team’s run to the Western Conference Final in 2022.

Having that experience under his belt helped him prepare for this opportunity.

“It wasn’t my first playoff game,” Broberg said. “I had some experience to lean on, and I think I just tried to stick to my game.”

It also helps when you play on a pairing with veteran Brett Kulak, who has 71 playoff games under his belt. The Stony Plain, Alberta, native says he has seen a lot of positive things to like about Broberg’s game in the playoffs.

“He’s been awesome,” Kulak said of Broberg. “His skating ability is elite, it’s as good as anyone, and that combination with his size and just the way he can move and think the game, he’s gonna be a really good defenceman.

“You don’t just get lucky stepping in the Western Conference Final… you got to be a good player, so he’s proven that, and he’s shown us really good games, and it’s encouraging for the team, and he’s been a big part of the team.”

While Broberg might not have been a regular member of the Oilers’ blueline this season, it’s looking increasingly likely that will change in time for next year. Right now, however, the focus is on capturing the Stanley Cup.