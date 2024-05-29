Oilers could make three lineup changes and it looks like Broberg's playing

It looks like the Edmonton Oilers are bringing out the blender ahead against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 tonight.

After losing two straight games for the first time all playoffs, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making several changes to his lineup to avoid going down 3-1 in the Western Conference Final.

The rookie head coach kept his cards close to his chest during his pre-game availability this morning. He confirmed there would be changes but that we would have to wait until tonight to figure out exactly what they are.

“We will have some lineup changes but you’re gonna have to wait ’til tonight, it’s a big showcase,” Knoblauch told reporters with a smile.

That being said, some clues can be gleaned from the players who took to the ice for the morning skate at Rogers Place. The biggest change that seems to be coming for the Oilers lineup is on the blue line.

Darnell Nurse was visibly frustrated during his pre-game scrum but there is nothing to indicate that he will be coming out of the lineup. Rather, Vincent Desharnais might be the guy who comes out as he stayed out longer than usual for the morning skate.

In his place could be Philip Broberg, who came off earlier than usual, which is an indication that he should play tonight. Broberg has yet to play in the postseason this year. The 22-year-old Swede was made available to the media this morning but did not reveal if he was playing or not.

“I’m available if they need me and trying to stay ready for the opportunity,” Broberg said. “I feel ready if the opportunity is there and we’ll see.”

If Broberg is indeed playing and Desharnais is the man who comes out, you can expect a few changes in how Knoblauch will run his defensive pairs. Considering recent struggles from Nurse and Cody Ceci, here is an unconfirmed look at how the Oilers’ blue line could look:

All things considered, here is my best GUESS on how the #Oiler run their defensive pairs: Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Broberg

Kulak-Ceci Again, no line rushes at morning skate. Can't imagine they go back to Nurse-Ceci. We'll see in warmups. — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 29, 2024

Up on the forward group, morning skate suggests that both Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry will return to the lineup tonight. McLeod was a healthy scratch in Game 3, while Perry hasn’t played since Game 5 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The most likely players to come out of the lineup are Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick, who were both out late during the morning skate. McLeod will most likely get placed on the third line, while Perry is a plug-and-play option in the bottom six.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT.