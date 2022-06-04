Series-predicting corgi has good news about a potential Oilers playoff rally

The bad news for the Edmonton Oilers is that they’re currently trailing the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final.

The good news is everything’s going according to plan.

The corgi’s plan, that is.

Lilo, known as @aircorg on TikTok, predicted three days ago that the Oilers would dispatch the Avalanche in seven games of the series after losing Games 1 and 2. The pupster, with more than a million followers on the video sharing platform, often makes predictions about sports team wins by hitting a ball into one of two baskets.

Edmonton lost the first two games of the series, as the pooch expected in a viral video with over 22,000 views.

The next phase of the plan would be for the Oilers to win two straight before the Avalanche take a 3-2 series lead. Edmonton will take Game 6 to force a do-or-die situation that they’ll come on top of. It’d see the Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

While the doggo is on Edmonton’s side, history isn’t.

The Oilers are just 1-8 all-time, a .111 winning percentage, when starting out with back-to-back losses to open a series.

Friendly reminder the Basketball Corgi predicted….. Avs – Game 1 ✅

Avs – Game 2 ✅

Edm – Game 3

Edm – Game 4

Edm – Game 5

Avs – Game 6

There’s no official tally on Lilo’s track record.

She’s been perfect on weighing in on Edmonton in these playoffs, however.

Lilo correctly predicted that the Oilers would best the Flames in the first playoff edition of the Battle of Alberta in 31 years. The pooch did predict a six-game series win for Edmonton, who disposed of Calgary in just five games.

That bodes well for fans pulling for an Oilers rally.

Game 3 goes Saturday in Edmonton.