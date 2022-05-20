Fans to be charged $100 to watch Oilers games at Rogers Place concourse

If you’re an Oilers fan looking to get as close to the Stanley Cup playoff action at Rogers Place without snagging a ticket, the Oilers Entertainment Group has a new option.

That’s if you want to shell out $100, plus ticket fees, to watch the game in Rogers Place Arena, but not within the arena itself.

You might also like: 7 of the wildest Battle of Alberta items people are trying to sell (PHOTOS)

Someone is charging $600 to drive fans to the Flames/Oilers Battle of Alberta

Flames’ Tkachuk shares heartwarming message to cancer-fighting Oilers superfan Ben (VIDEO)

On Friday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers announced that due to “unprecedented demand from fans” hoping to be inside Rogers Place for Oilers home games, a limited number of Concourse Passes for Oilers fans for each Oilers home playoff game will be released.

The passes will allow Oilers fans to enter the building and view the game on the concourse video walls or on the screens inside Studio 99 after puck drop.

The passes will not provide access to a view of the arena bowl or ice surface.

To snag the passes you must check out the entry gate adjacent to the Rogers Place Box Office 90 minutes before game time. They will only be available up to puck drop or while supplies last.

Fans purchasing concourse passes will be required to enter the arena immediately upon purchase, and tickets will only be sold to fans wearing Oilers apparel at time of purchase.