Oilers reveal epic new post-game tradition

It took a bit longer to show than they expected, but the Edmonton Oilers were able to reveal their new post-game tradition last night.

After an ugly start to the season, the Oilers were able to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers by a 4-3 overtime final for their first win. You may recall that following wins a season ago, the Oilers would give out two awards; the painter and the plumber.

While those awards were very popular amongst the fan base, the Oilers have decided to switch things up given the new season.

“Leon Draisaitl poses with the championship belt, Troy Stecher wears the hard hat, and the pair is joined by Ty Emberson for a post-game photo in the Oilers locker room,” the alt text on the X image reads.

The hard hat is given to a player deemed to have shown a ton of credit, similar to the plumber award from the 2023-24 season. Known for being an extremely hard worker, Stecher exemplifies that whenever he gets the call to be in the lineup. He helped lead the Oilers’ comeback last night, giving his group a spark after a fight with Sean Couturier.

The championship belt, meanwhile, is similar to the painter award, which was given to the best offensive performer. It’s no surprise to see Draisaitl get it, as he had two points, including the overtime winner.

MCDAVID TO DRAISAITL IN OVERTIME… YOU KNOW THE REST! 🚨 The Edmonton Oilers pick up their first win of the season on Leon Draisaitl's @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/kXlzNguZJH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024

While it certainly was a slow start to the season for the Oilers, seeing Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have multi-point outings after slow personal starts suggests things are turning around. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling and hand out their two new awards again tomorrow, as they are set to take on the Nashville Predators.