"That's Edmonton": Oilers' McDavid reacts to snowplow named after him

Connor McDavid officially has a snowplow named after him.

And the Edmonton Oilers captain was all chuckles when he found out that Connor McBlade-It was one of over half a dozen names chosen by the City of Edmonton as a winner of its “Name a Plow Contest” earlier Wednesday.

“Pretty funny,” McDavid told media. “That’s Edmonton. They’re hockey crazy. That’s why it’s fun to play here.”

"That's why it's fun to play here." McDavid shares his thoughts on the @CityofEdmonton "Connor McBlade-It" snow plow. pic.twitter.com/tQHiPaWMvL — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2023

The City, which named 15 of its snowplows with the contest, said it received more than 2,100 entries. Other winners included Ctrl+Salt+Delete, Darth Blader, The Big Leplowski, Peter Parka, and Plowy McPlowface.

“We appreciate the incredible enthusiasm for this contest and are very excited to display the winning names on plows throughout the city,” Mark Beare, director of infrastructure operations, said in a news release.

“With so many entries, we’ve decided to name 15 plows this year. Thank you to everyone who submitted such creative and unique ideas.”

McDavid, though, was an inevitable choice for the provincial capital.

He’s the city’s highest-profile athlete and currently paces the entire NHL in goals (38), assists (46), and points (84), and is the odds-on favourite for several league awards in a season full of milestones and scoring prowess unseen in over three decades.

But he doesn’t think he should be the lone Oilers player with a plow.

McDavid figures there’s another teammate worthy of the honour.

“I’m sure there’s a few guys,” he said.

“I think [Zach] Hyman would be someone that could have one. He’s kind of like a snow plow out there. That’d be good.”