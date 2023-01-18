Edmonton has named 15 of its snowplows and they are on point
The City of Edmonton has revealed the winners of its “Name a Plow Contest,” and the names are fantastic.
The City said it received more than 2,100 entries, and a few are truly spectacular.
The names that were chosen include:
- Amarsleet Snowhi
- Blizzard of Oz
- Blizzard Wizard
- Buzz Iceclear
- Connor McBlade-It
- Ctrl+Salt+Delete
- Darth Blader
- Fast and Flurrious
- Mr. Plow
- Peter Parka
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Plowy McPlowface
- Qanniq (“Snowfall” – Inuktitut dialect)
- Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi
- The Big Leplowski
“We appreciate the incredible enthusiasm for this contest, and are very excited to display the winning names on plows throughout the city,” said Mark Beare, director of infrastructure operations in a news release.
“With so many entries, we’ve decided to name 15 plows this year. Thank you to everyone who submitted such creative and unique ideas.”
While Edmonton has received less snow than our friends to the south so far this winter, we are fully on-board with this initiative. We can’t wait to see Connor McBlade-It in action come the next hefty snowfall.