Fans sound off at NHL for late start time of tonight's Oilers game

Tonight’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks will be one for the history books.

When the teams take to the ice at Rogers Place, it will mark the first time Oilers captain Connor McDavid will play against Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard.

While McDavid is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players to ever play in the NHL, 18-year-old Bedard has not been able to escape comparisons to the three-time Hart Trophy winner since playing in the WHL.

Both players went first overall in their respective drafts and, most importantly, share the same first name. Another fun similarity is that Bedard’s #98 is just one more than McDavid’s now iconic #97.

CONNOR vs. CONNOR 😤 Don't miss Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard facing off for the first time tonight at 10p ET on @espn and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/9Xihg4I02m — NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2023

With such a marquee matchup for the NHL, you would expect the league to have this game scheduled in a prime-time slot for hockey fans everywhere to enjoy, but that isn’t the case.

The game is set to start at 8 pm MT, which means fans watching out east will have to stay up late for a 10 pm ET puck drop.

This isn’t sitting well with hockey fans excited to watch one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

McDavid and Bedard play each other three times this season. Not once does the NHL have them on a marquee time slot. No Wednesday night games, no Saturday night games. NHL marketing and scheduling continues to suck https://t.co/gr7bCAmpXg — Spud McKenzie (@SpuddyMcKenzie) December 12, 2023

Bedard vs Mcdavid and it on at 10pm et. Good job NHL, way to promote your product the right way. — Cid Vicious (@gotta_won) December 12, 2023

The NHL is promoting the heck out of McDavid vs Bedard tonight and gave it a primetime slot of 10PM eastern time. Genius. — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) December 12, 2023

Only the NHL would book the first meeting between Conor Bedard and Conor McDavid at 10 pm EST on a Tuesday — Ernie Green 〽️ (@RealErnieGreen) December 12, 2023

McDavid vs Bedard 1.0 and it's being played at 8pm Edmonton time, 10pm EST. Way to grow the game @NHL#Logic — TJ (@tjbahra) December 11, 2023

Can’t wait to watch the 1st period and then go to bed. — Dot (@Dot0x0) December 12, 2023

Let’s promote our stars (after 60% of the continent is in bed)! — RAdam (@radam100) December 12, 2023

10 PM Eastern on a Tuesday for this game. Brilliant. 😒 — HawkVisionTV (@HawkVisionTV) December 12, 2023

Thankfully this game is at 9PM Saskatchewan time and 10pm in Ontario so every hockey fan can watch and enjoy NHL’s top talents! — Donny Favel (@dfavel99) December 12, 2023

Why such a late game for this — Gabby (@Gabby964) December 12, 2023

Two generational talents in a matchup scheduled to start at a 10PM.

Gotta wonder why @NHL does that. — Diego (@diegoprbarros) December 12, 2023

Bedard has impressed in Chicago through his first 27 NHL games. The North Vancouver native has 11 goals and 23 points, which still trails McDavid, who has 36 points in 23 games.

Tonight will, of course, be Bedard’s first-ever game against the Oilers. McDavid has 24 points in 17 career games against the Blackhawks.