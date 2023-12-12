SportsHockeyOilers

Fans sound off at NHL for late start time of tonight's Oilers game

Dec 12 2023, 6:42 pm
Tonight’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks will be one for the history books.

When the teams take to the ice at Rogers Place, it will mark the first time Oilers captain Connor McDavid will play against Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard.

While McDavid is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players to ever play in the NHL, 18-year-old Bedard has not been able to escape comparisons to the three-time Hart Trophy winner since playing in the WHL.

Both players went first overall in their respective drafts and, most importantly, share the same first name. Another fun similarity is that Bedard’s #98 is just one more than McDavid’s now iconic #97.

With such a marquee matchup for the NHL, you would expect the league to have this game scheduled in a prime-time slot for hockey fans everywhere to enjoy, but that isn’t the case.

The game is set to start at 8 pm MT, which means fans watching out east will have to stay up late for a 10 pm ET puck drop.

This isn’t sitting well with hockey fans excited to watch one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

Bedard has impressed in Chicago through his first 27 NHL games. The North Vancouver native has 11 goals and 23 points, which still trails McDavid, who has 36 points in 23 games.

Tonight will, of course, be Bedard’s first-ever game against the Oilers. McDavid has 24 points in 17 career games against the Blackhawks.

