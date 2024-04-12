Oilers' McDavid looks excellent while working on individual drills

His status for tonight’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes remains unknown, but Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks like he should return soon.

The Oilers captain was held out of Wednesday’s game versus the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury. It never sounded like this was a long-term issue, and head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that yesterday when speaking to reporters.

“He’s not in a wheelchair. He’s not in a boot,” Knoblauch said. “He’s still day-to-day, but if last night was a playoff game, he would have played.”

Those comments ring even truer based on a video put out this morning from Sportsnet’s Gene Principe. The clip shows McDavid doing some individual drills this morning, and while it is a short snippet, it seems he is nearing a return to the lineup.

The Oilers could certainly use McDavid back, as they are just four points shy of the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division, while holding two games in hand. They were able to pick up a huge 5-1 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday without McDavid, but are obviously a far better team with the 27-year-old superstar in the lineup.

While tonight’s game versus the Coyotes is a big one, they will have an even bigger outing tomorrow, as they are set to face off against the Canucks in a game that could very well determine their seeding heading into the playoffs.

From a personal standpoint, returning sooner than later is important for McDavid as well, as he is just one assist shy of making history. His next assist will be his 100th of the season, which would make him just the fourth player in NHL history to do so alongside Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr.