Oilers coach gives encouraging update on McDavid injury

It doesn’t sound like it will be too long before Connor McDavid makes his return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup.

The Oilers captain missed last night’s game due to a lower-body injury, though it isn’t believed to be anything serious. Head coach Kris Knoblauch admitted he isn’t sure if McDavid will be ready to go tomorrow night versus the Arizona Coyotes, but reassured reporters that the ailment won’t keep him out long term.

“He’s not in a wheelchair. He’s not in a boot,” Knoblauch said. “He’s still day-to-day, but if last night was a playoff game, he would have played.”

With the Oilers having already clinched a playoff spot and being on the cusp of clinching home-ice advantage in the first round, they appear to be taking a cautious approach with the 27-year-old superstar. Despite not having him in the lineup last night, the Oilers were able to rally off an impressive 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid appeared to be in good spirits following his team’s big win, as he was spotted by cameras in the tunnel congratulating his teammates following a hard-earned two points.

Connor McDavid applauding Stuart Skinner after his performance tonight is everything. pic.twitter.com/Q15n7z6NWf — Adam (@OilersAdam) April 11, 2024

Though a Stanley Cup is the biggest goal for McDavid, he will certainly want to get back in the lineup before the end of the regular season as he attempts to reach a historic milestone. He is just one assist shy of 100 on the season, which would make him the fourth player in NHL history to reach that mark in a single season alongside Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr.

Unfortunately, this injury appears to have ruined any shot McDavid had at winning his sixth-career Art Ross Trophy. His 130 points are nine shy of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who is in search of his second Art Ross.

Should McDavid miss tomorrow’s game versus the Coyotes, his next chance to suit up will come 24 hours later in a huge outing against the Vancouver Canucks. With first place in the division potentially being up for grabs in that one, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 27-year-old draw back in.