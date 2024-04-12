Oilers to engage in contract talks with Desharnais after playoffs: report

The Edmonton Oilers and Vincent Desharnais share a mutual interest in a contract extension, but now isn’t the time to get something done.

As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the two sides had been discussing a deal, but with playoffs right around the corner, decided to pause those talks for now. They are expected to return to it once the postseason is wrapped up.

Signing an extension would be another chapter in what is an incredible story for Desharnais.

The now 27-year-old was forced to move from Quebec during his junior hockey days after not being able to find a spot in the QMJHL. He wound up instead playing in the BCHL, before committing to Providence College.

During his time with Providence, Desharnais was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft by the Oilers. Not much was expected from him given how late of a pick he was, and for several seasons, it didn’t look like he was amounting to an NHL player of any sort.

By the time he turned pro four seasons after he was drafted, Desharnais spent the majority of his time in the ECHL. He never gave up, however, continuing to fight his way through the ranks in the minors before receiving his first-ever NHL call-up last season at the age of 26.

Desharnais has remained with the Oilers ever since, having now suited up for 109 games in his NHL career. His hard work and determination saw him recently get nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy, which he was very deserving of.

“It’s been a great journey,” Desharnais told Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson in an exclusive interview earlier in the season. “Being part of this team, it’s such a great team, a great franchise, and playing with the best players in the world.

Desharnais will require a raise from his current $762,500 salary, though how much of one remains to be seen. While he has been a good fit on the Oilers’ third pairing, he is limited in terms of his abilities at the NHL level, meaning he should be relatively cheap to extend. In 73 games this season, he has one goal and 11 points, averaging 15:31 minutes of ice time.