Music was in the air at the Edmonton Oilers’ practice this morning as singer Noah Kahan stopped by ahead of his upcoming concert at Rogers Place.

(Hockey) Stick Season 🏒 Thanks for stopping by practice, @NoahKahan 👊 pic.twitter.com/Z3OKZFMX9i — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 29, 2024

With that said, Oilers forward Warren Foegele took the opportunity to pledge his allegiance to the Taylor Swift fanbase instead.

Admitting to not being much of a music buff, when the 27-year-old was asked by reporters which famous musician he would like to meet, only one name came to mind.

“I’m vibing with T-Swift right now,” Foegele, who joined the Oilers via trade in 2021, said. “I’m part of the Swifties now.”

And despite Swift recently becoming a regular at sporting events, making plenty of waves throughout the last NFL season, Foegele’s fandom is not new. In fact, it goes back well over a decade to when he was a teen.

“My first concert was a T-Swift concert when I was 14 or something… So yeah, I’m gonna go T-Swift for now,” he said.

Giving the question some further thought, the Unionville, Ontario native nearly changed his response, but ultimately stuck with the Grammy-winning singer.

“But I like country, anything that’s actually country… Like, Luke Combs,” he added. “But yeah, I’ll ride with T-Swift right now.”

Foegele’s devotion will be tested when Swift brings her ongoing Eras Tour to Canada for a string of shows on both coasts this fall.

Hopefully one of those gigs coincides with Edmonton’s schedule.

In the meantime, though, the only song Foegele and the Oilers want to hear is ‘La Bamba’ as the victories pile up.

Winning six of their last nine games, Edmonton are just six points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division lead with two games in hand.

Their next game comes this Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is set for 2 PM MT.