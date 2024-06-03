On Sunday evening, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career.

Edmonton claimed the victory by a 2-1 margin, edging out the Dallas Stars at a sold-out Rogers Place.

It was far from the prettiest hockey game ever played — the Oilers were outshot 35-10 on the evening — but it’s hard to imagine anyone partying in the arena or on the streets of Edmonton had too many complaints by the end of the night.

The win served as the biggest team accomplishment so far in the NHL career of the 27-year-old McDavid, finally making it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time nine years after being selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Fans everywhere were packed across Edmonton to celebrate the team and McDavid’s accomplishment, but there was one noticeable absence from Alberta on the evening: his older brother, Cameron, who was busy with a friend’s wedding in Burlington, Ontario.

Cameron’s fiancee, Sarah Nanacsik, posted about being a bridesmaid for one of the couple’s longtime pals on her Instagram stories.

Thankfully, it appears they were at least not hit with a “party foul” from the married couple, as they were able to watch the game from a phone while at the dinner table.

Cameron McDavid has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

“When the horn went off, that’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it [in Edmonton],” the Oilers captain told Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas following the win. “It’s a special place to play, honestly, so much history and these fans, it’s great to hear their support… Everybody deserves it.”

For their own sake, we can only hope that anyone else in the McDavid-Nanacsik social circle doesn’t have any weddings scheduled over the next few weeks.

2024 Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 8, at Florida

Game 2: Monday, June 10, at Florida

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, at Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, at Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, at Florida *

Game 6: Friday, June 21, at Edmonton*

Game 7: Monday, June 24, at Florida *

*if necessary.

All games in the series will be at 6 pm MT.