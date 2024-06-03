Oilers fans can buy Stanley Cup Final tickets later this week

The Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final, and fans can start picking up tickets to home games later this week.

After a dramatic Game 6 victory against the Dallas Stars, the Oilers have successfully breathed life into the Alberta capital, sending their hometown fans into a frenzy. The excitement around the city is palpable and fans are now eagerly awaiting their opportunity to potentially witness history.

Luckily, they won’t have to wait long as tickets for Oilers home games during the Final go on sale this Wednesday.

😤 WE’RE HEADED TO THE FINAL 😤 The #Oilers have advanced to the SCF & playoff hockey at @RogersPlace continues! 2024 Stanley Cup Final tickets vs. the Panthers will go on sale Wednesday, June 5 at 12PM. Visit https://t.co/CFi44OAIcM for more details! — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 3, 2024

There are only three more home games slated to be played at Rogers Place for the rest of the season, and only two of those are guaranteed to happen. With the Florida Panthers finishing the regular season ahead of the Oilers in the standings, they will have home-ice advantage and host the first two games of the series.

Here is a schedule of when the Oilers will host games in the Stanley Cup Final:

Game 3: June 13

June 13 Game 4: June 15

June 15 Game 6: June 21

The Oilers will open up their Stanley Cup series against the Panthers on Saturday night, while Game 2 in Sunrise is set for next Monday. This will give the team almost a full week to recuperate from a hard-fought series against the Stars and allow fans to build up into a fever pitch as they await the first Stanley Cup Final to feature the Oilers in 18 years.

Ticket prices for the general public have not yet been revealed by the team or Ticketmaster but one can expect some pretty pricey markups. We do, however, know how much season ticket holders will have to pay for seats in the arena.

The cheapest price per seat for season ticket holders is in the upper bowl of Rogers Place and will retail for $294, while the most expensive tickets are aisle seats in the club section of the arena, which will retail for a whopping $1,633.

Playoff pricing for Oilers tickets. pic.twitter.com/A5OcIYA8GY — Rob Suggitt (@30G30N) March 12, 2024

It’s safe to assume tickets to the general public will most likely eclipse these prices. We will learn the non-season-ticket-holder prices when they go on sale on Wednesday.

Until then, Oilers fans can soak in the fact that their team will be playing for the Stanley Cup in just under a week.