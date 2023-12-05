Oilers fans patiently awaiting long five-day break to end

It is five days into December and the Edmonton Oilers have yet to play a game this month.

The exciting 3-1 come-from-behind victory against the Winnipeg Jets on November 30 now seems like eons ago as Oilers fans patiently wait to see their team get back on the ice.

Luckily, it won’t be long now. The extended break ends on Wednesday night as the Oilers open up a five-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The reason for the break is not known. Every NHL team is required by the CBA to have at least four off-days every month that include no games being played and no travelling, but December already has that covered with the holiday break.

Further, it appears the Oilers haven’t taken their CBA-mandated week-long break, as there are nine days at the end of January and beginning of February where no games will be played.

This just seems to be a perk in the team’s schedule, nothing more.

That hasn’t stopped Oilers fans from venting some frustration about the prolonged period without Edmonton hockey.

#Oilers While the oilers break has coincided perfectly with my trip to NYC, I miss Oilers hockey badly — Brandon (@Suark88) December 4, 2023

With their season just starting to turn around and amid a 4 game winning streak, the last thing the Oilers needed was a 6-day break. IMO. — McOilers (@McOilers) December 1, 2023

The Draisaitl celly never gets old 🥰

Boo to no hockey for 5 days ☹️ https://t.co/MaFJ0rPkdk — Just A Girl Who Loves The Edmonton Oilers 🧡💙 (@jmarieboo) December 1, 2023

Of course the Oilers have 5 days off now that they're playing hot. What are we supposed to do now? — Schmiddy The GOAT (@SchmiddyG) December 1, 2023

Damn the oilers have a long ass break — :3 (@SibneyCrombsy) December 3, 2023

What's with the oilers 5 day break — @JupiterJumping (@JupiterJumping1) December 1, 2023

While some fans are frustrated, others are taking a more positive look at the break. Perhaps a good long rest could help the team get back to full health and work on some things in practice.

I think this 6 days off will be good for Oilers fans. Can you imagine the utter pain we'd all feel if they had been on a losing streak heading into it? Instead, it's a winning streak and we're all feeling okay. #LetsGoOilers — OMGitsBews! (@Jer_Bear28) December 3, 2023

#Oilers

Ive said it since the break. Important thing heading to the break was winning & getting few players healthy. They're in good spirits. Everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their days off. The mindset matters as much as the flow. They'll be itching to play on Wed. https://t.co/x5lFczQZKV — 🏒esse (@97OrangeCrush29) December 4, 2023

I’m glad McDavid had this five-day break to get fully healthy. He has 16 points in his last six games and I expect him to continue that pace. — Eric Friesen 🏒 (@EricJFriesen) December 5, 2023

Why are people not happy about a 5 day break for the oilers? Its a long cold drive back to Edmonton from winnipeg. They really should get an airport. — ugh (@FriesenNHL) December 1, 2023

The Oilers were indeed red-hot heading into the break. The team has rattled off four straight victories and has looked good doing it. Unfortunately, having this much time off has resulted in them falling a bit more behind in the standings.

As of Tuesday morning, the Oilers sit second-last in the Pacific Division with 19 points. That is still eight points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final wildcard spot and 12 points behind the LA Kings for the final division spot.

They do, however, have the second-least amount of games played this season in their division with 22, which is only more than LA’s 21.