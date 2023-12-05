Oilers exploring trade options for defenceman Philip Broberg: report

It appears Edmonton Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg’s time might be up in the Alberta capital.

The former 2019 eighth-overall pick has struggled to make a meaningful impact on the Oilers roster and has been surpassed by multiple players taken after him in the draft, including impact forwards Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras, and Matthew Boldy.

Oilers GM Ken Holland is now exploring the trade market for the Swede, according to a new report from the NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes.

👀 I’m told the @EdmontonOilers are exploring potential Trade options on young D Broberg. Given the #LetsGoOilers Cap situation, it would likely have to be dollar for dollar transaction. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter #Alberta . pic.twitter.com/PZLmS7TxXt — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 5, 2023

The 22-year-old defenceman was the first-ever draft pick made by Holland as Oilers’ GM and, at the time, it was considered to be a bit off the board. Broberg was lauded for his skating ability when he was drafted but had some red flags when it came to his defensive decision-making.

Coming into this season, it was widely speculated that the Oilers were trying to find a spot for Broberg in the team’s top four. His partner would have been fellow countryman Mattias Ekholm, but an injury to the veteran prevented the two from playing any time together in training camp and preseason.

Instead, Broberg has been relegated to a bottom-pairing role and has split time between the Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. This is not the type of progression you want to see from a first-round pick four years after being drafted.

Unfortunately, Broberg’s inability to make an impact at the NHL level has been a trend of Holland’s top draft picks with the team. None of Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, or, now Nashville Predators prospect Reid Schafer have been able to produce at a consistent clip in the NHL.

As for where the Oilers could trade Broberg, there does seem to be one team that has been of interest. Last week the Oilers had scouts at three consecutive Columbus Blue Jackets games, sparking rumours that Edmonton could be interested in goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and defenceman Adam Boqvist.

Could the Blue Jackets be interested in Broberg as a reclamation project on a younger team? Only time will tell.