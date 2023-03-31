Oilers X Lululemon merch restocked after collab sells out within hours

If you missed out on your chance to pick up new gear from the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collaboration, you’re in luck.

On Thursday, the Ice District Authentics Facebook page announced the collaboration between the team and the Vancouver-founded technical athletic apparel company.

Fans could nab some popular Lululemon pieces like the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the Luon Define Jacket, and the Scuba Full-Zip Jacket.

Prices for the clothing range from $99.99 to $154.99, with the men’s grey City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the women’s Luon Define Jacket and the men’s black City Sweat Pullover Hoodie being completely sold out by 10 am Friday morning.

Good news for those who missed out, however. By Friday afternoon, ICE District Authentics had announced a full restock of the red-hot merch.

Missed out on our Edmonton Oilers // lululemon drop yesterday? Good news! We just restocked select sizes and styles at https://t.co/M6f73ISGeD! Hurry! These items won’t last long! #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/7w3zmgyB9M — ICE District Authentics (@IceDistrictAuth) March 31, 2023

It was also sold at last night’s game against the LA Kings. You can buy the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collection at the team’s flagship store or online.