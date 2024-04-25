Kings beat Oilers in overtime thriller to even up series

After a rough performance in Game 1, the LA Kings dug deep and were able to pull out a 5-4 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Kings came out flying in this one, with two goals from Adrian Kempe, the second of which was an absolute beauty.

what a goal + hand-eye from Kempe here pic.twitter.com/vOoPtTUkIJ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 25, 2024

The Oilers were able to storm back in the second and get things tied up at three. First, it was Dylan Holloway, and shortly after, Zach Hyman scored his fourth of the series on a power play tally.

ZACH HYMAN FOR THE TIE! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3kccwQ5yo3 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 25, 2024

The two sides traded goals in the third, which sent this one into overtime. The extra frame lasted less than three minutes, as Anze Kopitar was able to break in on a partial breakaway and made no mistake.

ANZE KOPITAR WINS IT IN OVERTIME 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/hkpd1DOCAb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 25, 2024

“You saw some of the goals they scored tonight, not to take anything away, but they seem to be flukey goals somehow,” Mattias Ekholm said. “It’s a bat out of the air, it’s a shot from outside the hashmarks on the ice. They just seem to find a way through, and that’s the playoffs. They’re putting pucks to the net, and they’re going in for them.”

It was a rough night for Stuart Skinner, who allowed five goals on 26 shots.

“I didn’t really do too much, I don’t think I was a big factor in the game tonight,” Skinner said. “Get better from that and move on.

“The puck wasn’t on my side tonight.”

More to come…