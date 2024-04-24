New Oilers playoff song just dropped and it features their anthem singer

A new Edmonton Oilers playoff song has been released by a local opera house and fans will recognize a familiar voice on the track.

Robert Clark, the team’s anthem singer for the past several seasons, collaborated with Edmonton Opera on a song to the tune of “La Bamba,” which has been the team’s victory song since 2022 but with modified lyrics relating to the team’s playoff run.

“We will be playing ‘La Bamba,’ 16 wins with ‘La Bamba’ is necessary,” the song starts. “Oilers nation is ready.”

Thanks SO much to @edmontonopera for including me in this #Oilers playoffs video! I had SUCH a fun time making it. Enjoy!! #PlayLaBambaBaby pic.twitter.com/CRsltG7DFC — x – Robert Clark (@RobClarkTenor) April 24, 2024

The music video for the song was filmed right in Edmonton’s Ice District, with both Rogers Place and the city’s iconic Neon Sign Museum being seen behind Clark and fellow singer on the track, Helen Hassinger.

The song has a few clever lines, as the two opera singers incorporate some of their skills. Perhaps the most memorable is a line where they replace “La Bamba” in the chorus with “Boucha Bomba,” which is a reference to Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard’s blistering slap shot from the point.

Right before that, Hassinger belts out an impressive operatic delivery, with a line calling Connor McDavid “our capitan.”

Clark is an important part of Edmonton’s electric playoff atmosphere. He made headlines in 2017 when he positioned himself in the middle of the crowd for his performance of “O Canada” before each home playoff game and held the mic up halfway through for the building to sing.

It was a nod to previous Oilers anthem singer Paul Lorieau, who did the same during the 2006 run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Clark has done it ever since, including before Monday night’s Game 1 against the LA Kings.

Playoff songs have had a turbulent history in Alberta. A local Calgary singer released a song for the Flames back in 2022 called “Win the Cup” that many thought cursed the team as they went on to lose to the Oilers in the second round and lost some of their top players that summer.

Despite some superstitious fans, it seems like this song is getting some good reviews from the Oilers faithful.

Playoff videos are usually cursed but this is pretty good — Luke (@Lukeeee_17) April 24, 2024

Too fun! 🎵🎵🎵 — Lisa Gunderson 🌻 (@lagunderson) April 24, 2024

This is so beautiful thank you to all involved! #LetsGoOilers — 🇨🇦 The KnightRocker 🎶 #LetsGoOilers! (@knightrocker87) April 24, 2024

Wonderful job, Rob!!!! — x-TRUSTY TRAFFIC SPOTTER (@DemicheleMatt) April 24, 2024

Superstition or not, you’ve got to hand it to Clark and all the people who worked on the song for getting so creative with it. Only time will tell if it’ll be a message of things to come as the Oilers look to capture their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.