Oilers reveal line combinations ahead of Game 2 vs Stars

The Edmonton Oilers don’t appear to be making any lineup changes as they look to take a 2-0 series lead versus the Dallas Stars tonight.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch seemed to be seriously considering putting Adam Henrique — who has been sidelined with an ankle injury — back into the lineup for tonight’s game. Based on line combinations at morning skate, however, he will remain out.

This morning, both Henrique and Corey Perry were on the ice, skating as placeholders for Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane, who were both absent.

Lineup looks the same based on morning skate. Henrique and Perry skating as a placeholders for Kane and Draisaitl who aren’t skating with Holloway — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 25, 2024

Knoblauch said yesterday that Henrique is back to about 98% but believed another few days of rest could get him back to full health. Giving him at least a few extra days may not be a bad decision, as this current lineup was not only able to knock off the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 but defeat the Stars 3-2 in Game 1.

Assuming the combinations remain the same, Connor McDavid will continue centring the top line with Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on his wings, while Draisaitl will centre the second line with Kane and Dylan Holloway.

Ryan McLeod is expected to continue playing down the middle alongside Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan, while Sam Carrick will centre Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the fourth line.

Defensive pairings are expected to remain the same, as well, with Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm continuing to play the bulk of the minutes, while Vincent Desharnais and Darnell Nurse will round out the top four. Brett Kulak and Cody Ceci will continue alongside each other on the bottom pair.

While it was never a doubt, Stuart Skinner, who kicked aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced in Thursday’s double overtime win, will be between the pipes. Puck drop in tonight’s action is set for 6 pm MT.