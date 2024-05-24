Oilers considering a significant lineup change up front for Game 2 vs. Stars

Despite a big win last night, the Edmonton Oilers are considering a lineup change for Game 2.

The Oilers were able to defeat the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final by a 3-2 final in an outing that went to double overtime. Head coach Kris Knoblauch chose to go into it with the exact same lineup he used in Game 7 to defeat the Vancouver Canucks. Despite their great play lately, things could look different for Game 2 versus the Stars.

Adam Henrique, who was limited to just one game in the second round due to an ankle injury, is making progress in his recovery. Prior to his injury, the 34-year-old, who was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline, was playing on the Oilers’ first line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

“We have a decision to make. He’s very close,” Knoblauch said on Henrique. “More time off is only going to make him 100%. Right now, he’s probably 98%. He could come in the lineup, and now we have to make a decision on what’s best for our team. He hasn’t played for a while, but a player like Adam would be a huge boost to our team. That’s something we have to decide.”

"If we want to be successful, we have to be a good defensive team." Coach Knoblauch speaks with the media from Dallas.



While Henrique has proven to be a solid fit with the Oilers, Knoblauch will have to make a tough decision about who to put him in the lineup over. Derek Ryan, Sam Carrick, and Connor Brown were all out of the lineup early on in the playoffs but have been playing some of their best hockey lately. Meanwhile, Dylan Holloway has been an excellent asset on the second line, while Mattias Janmark has done excellent work on the penalty kill.

Generally, coaches don’t like to make changes to a winning lineup, though adding a player of Henrique’s calibre may be a reason for this. We’ll have a better idea of what they decide based on line combinations at tomorrow morning’s skate.