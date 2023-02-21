Young Oilers fan stuns Puljujärvi in surname spelling bee

Some of the NHL’s best players don’t have easy names to spell, and the Edmonton Oilers have a few.

From Leon Draisaitl to Warren Foegele and Jesse Puljujärvi, it’s not an easy team to approach for a spelling bee.

In a break during Edmonton’s 6-5 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, young Oilers fan Aubrey shocked Rogers Place with her correct spelling of Puljujärvi, slowly working her way through each individual letter before spelling the Finnish forward’s name to a tee.

Smart girl! loved seeing this live! 💙🧡 https://t.co/4hLlmLm4Xy — 𝕄 𝕫 . 𝕂 𝕒 𝕥 💙 (@Mz_Kat) February 20, 2023

While Aubrey may have gotten the word right, it wasn’t just applause and general shock from the crowd she drew but a thumbs up from Puljujärvi himself, who chuckled at her correct spelling of his name.

In-arena host Chelsea Bird was stunned too, as Aubrey secured herself a Darnell Nurse jersey as a prize.

If there were ever a hockey spelling bee… 👇

Willing to bet she would nail it. https://t.co/lD29pYxQ7y — Felix Chow (@FelixTalksPuck) February 20, 2023

Some folks on social media suggested that a fellow fan could have been wearing Puljujärvi’s jersey near Aubrey, with @AudiDaCar on Twitter saying, “okay impressive but like was there literally no one wearing his jersey anywhere in front of her???”

It’s not the first time spelling a complicated NHL name has earned some credit, with Twitter user @pdatsyuk recalling memorizing the spelling of “Carlo Colaiacovo” as a teenager.

13 yr old me memorizing the spelling of carlo colaiacovo’s name (so much that it’s stuck w me for a decade) https://t.co/2PirgicXza — sam (@pdatzyuk) February 20, 2023

There are several tricky names to spell on the Oilers, making them the perfect team for such an in-game contest. However, Puljujärvi’s status with the hockey club continues to be in flux ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, with rumours swirling about a potential trade as well as a possible extension in Alberta’s capital.

I love this. Could put together some all time stumpers with some of the guys I’ve played with https://t.co/vvXoK0hYMi — Steve Savan (@stevesavan) February 20, 2023

For now, and maybe into the future, Puljujärvi is an Oiler, one that Aubrey and likely only a few others can perfectly spell on the first try.

With the Trade Deadline approaching, general manager Ken Holland may indulge in some transactions to not only improve the hockey club but further complicate the Oilers’ spelling bee options.