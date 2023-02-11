Oilers "re-engaged" in trade talks for Erik Karlsson: report

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly kicking tires on Erik Karlsson.

The Oilers have re-engaged in trade talks with the San Jose Sharks regarding the dynamic defenceman, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

“Word is the Sharks and Oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it’s at least the second time this season they’ve explored a potential fit,” Johnston tweeted Saturday.

The Oilers have $1.125 million of cap space available, according to CapFriendly.

Karlsson, who leads all defencemen and is sixth in NHL scoring this season with 70 points (17 goals, 53 assists), carries a cap hit of $11.5 million and a no-movement clause through the 2026-27 season.

Edmonton had previously been linked to Karlsson in early December.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said earlier this week that any trade would require “real gymnastics” and salary involved in a swap would be “dollar in, dollar out.”

“Whether it’s forwards or defence, it’s my job to be aware of who is available and eventually what the price might be,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday on the Got Yer Back podcast with Ryan Rishaug, Mike Johnson, and Pierre LeBrun.

“Regardless of names, we’re dollar in, dollar out, so we start bringing in people with big cap numbers, we’re going to have to do some real gymnastics here to move people out. When you’re in a LTI situation like we are, it’s much more difficult at the trade deadline.

“Would I like to do something? Yes, I would like to do something. Am I convinced I’m going to do something? I don’t know. I’ve got to work the phone lines and see. Eventually, you’ve got to find a fit.”

In addition to Karlsson, Edmonton has been linked to Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes, Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens, and Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers are in a three-way tie for second in the Pacific Division with the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings, three points back of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights and five points up on the fifth-place Calgary Flames.