A key member from the Edmonton Oilers’ 1980s dynasty teams is stepping away from the game.

Longtime Oilers coach and New York Rangers GM Glen Sather has announced his retirement at the age of 80.

Congratulations Glen on an illustrious Hall of Fame Career. Thank you for all your contributions to the #NYR organization. More info: https://t.co/mIP1RF4wer pic.twitter.com/uoyBrnbfqi — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 26, 2024

“Having the opportunity to be associated with the National Hockey League, and specifically the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers, has been one of the great privileges of my life,” Sather said in a Wednesday press release. “This experience is something I will always treasure.”

Sather won a collective five Stanley Cups as a coach and general manager.

The High River, Alberta, native started his career as a bench boss, taking on the role of player-coach for the Oilers at the end of the 1976-77 WHA season. He swapped the skates for a suit the following year and remained in Edmonton for the next quarter century, winning five Stanley Cups with them in seven years.

Sather joined the Rangers organization in 2000 and was named President and General Manager. Throughout his tenure, he drafted key players like Henrik Lundqvist, Brandon Dubinsky, Ryan Callahan, Marc Staal, Derek Stepan, and Chris Kreider.

Stepping down from the role in the 2015 offseason, Sather has assumed the roles of senior advisor and alternate governor for the past nine years.

“Whether with the dynastic Edmonton Oilers teams of the 1980s, the contending New York Rangers clubs of recent years or various iterations of Team Canada, Sather always showed a keen eye for elite talent and a deft touch for bringing out its best,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a Wednesday statement.

“As important, he cared deeply about his players as people, sought to develop them as men and supported them through any off-ice challenges… Congratulations, ‘Slats,’ on a remarkable career.”

Sather was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997.