Oilers jersey changing slightly for next season

The Edmonton Oilers will be wearing a slightly different jersey when they take the ice next season.

While there won’t be any major changes, there are some differences that the keen observer will notice. These are the first on-ice uniforms made by Fanatics and the new company has changed some features on the jerseys.

The biggest news is new fabric that is used on the shoulders to create “a sleeker look.” This is the largest visible difference from the previous versions made by Adidas.

The new Adidas/NHL jerseys have a dimpled treatment for the fabric across the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ROP8WXfoOO — Uni Watch (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

There is also a new NHL Holographic Shield on the front at the neck. You can get a better idea of all the new details in the infographic below.

Fanatics also provided some closeup images of the new jersey. These photos give fans a better idea of what to expect when the Oilers skate onto the ice next season.

A close up picture of the new Fanatics logo that will be on every jersey can be seen below. It will appear on the back of the neck of each jersey.

Much of the jersey is the same as last year. Fanatics visited all 32 teams and took in feedback from many players, including Oilers star Connor McDavid, to help construct these uniforms.

Fanatics will be the official supplier of NHL jerseys for the next decade. The sports memorabilia company is offering four different versions of each jersey to consumers next year.

The four versions include authentic pro, premium, breakaway (what is currently offered as Fanatics fan jerseys), and a new practice jersey option.

“We are honoured to be the official uniform partner of the NHL,” said Fanatics commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee in a press release. “We take seriously our responsibility to outfit these world-class athletes with the highest quality products and drive innovation in response to their needs.”

“We are also excited that, for the first time in a decade, fans will be able to own the authentic, on-ice jerseys which are made in Canada and worn by their favourite teams and players.”

The Oilers will look to get over the hump next season after losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this year.