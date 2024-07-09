Ex-Oilers enforcer Laraque training NHL's most feared fighter

Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque is training one of the NHL’s most feared fighters this summer.

The 47-year-old veteran of over 150 fights throughout a 695 NHL game career is back in the Alberta capital and is training New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe on how to better handle himself in fights.

Laraque posted a photo of himself and Rempe training together on social media.

I’m training Matt Rempe and Tyrel Bauer for hockey fighting, this week in Edmonton, at the Silent Ice arena. If you thought Rempe was a problem this year in the @NHL, wait till you see him this coming season… 🔥🔥 J’entraîne Matt Rempe et Tyrel Bauer aux combats de hockey,… pic.twitter.com/Y0zjWNTJjl — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 8, 2024

Rempe burst onto the scene last season seemingly out of nowhere after he made his NHL debut with the Rangers and proceeded to wreak havoc on the ice. The 22-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2022 and played in 17 games last season with the club.

During that time, Rempe got into five fights, including a heavyweight matchup with Toronto Maple Leafs tough guy Ryan Reaves.

Though the kid held his own in the majority of fights he got into during his first NHL stint, there is no doubt that there is room for Rempe to improve. Laraque is an obvious mentor and this wouldn’t be the first time he helped a current NHL player get better at fighting.

He also worked with Montreal Canadiens players on multiple occasions over the last few seasons.

The fact that they are training in Edmonton is a little curious, but it makes some degree of sense. Laraque has strong ties to the city and is often here, while Rempe is from Calgary, so it is not that long of a drive for the two to meet up.

Rempe will meet the Oilers on two occasions next season, at Rogers Place on November 23 and in New York on March 16. While the Oilers may not have heavyweights like Reaves on their team, he could still potentially match up with one of Evander Kane or Darnell Nurse.

We’ll see if these fighting lessons result in even more fireworks for Rempe next season.