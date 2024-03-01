Oilers suggested as a landing spot for Tyler Toffoli

The trade deadline is just one week away, and the Edmonton Oilers are continuing to search for a top-six winger.

The Oilers have been in the market for an offensively gifted winger for some time, but have had no luck landing one. Names that have been linked to them include Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Guentzel, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Mantha, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Now, another name has been added to the list: New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.

On a recent episode of Insider Trading, TSN’s Darren Dreger mentioned Toffoli as a potential fit for the Oilers. It makes sense given that the 31-year-old will be a free agent this offseason. With the Devils falling further and further out of the playoff race, he may very well be on the move in the coming days.

“We know that the Edmonton Oilers have been targeting a top-six forward, so both [them and the Vegas Golden Knights] are looking at players like Tyler Toffoli, Buchnevich of the St. Louis Blues, maybe Jordan Eberle if he doesn’t sign with the Seattle Kraken,” Dreger said.

Toffoli has already had stops in three Canadian markets, as he has spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames. He had a career year in 2022-23, leading the Flames with 34 goals and 73 points before being traded to the Devils in the offseason in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich. He’s having another solid season with 25 goals and 42 points through 58 outings.

With Leon Draisaitl having just one more season on his contract and Connor McDavid two, the Oilers are very much in a win-now mode. They currently sit third in the Pacific Division, but trail the second-placed Golden Knights by a single point while holding three games in hand. They’ll look to surpass them tomorrow afternoon in a game versus the Kraken.