Flames trade Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey Devils

Tyler Toffoli is headed to New Jersey, as the Calgary Flames have made a deal with the Devils on the eve of the NHL Draft.

In return, the Flames receive forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Sharangovich is a 25-year-old Belarussian that scored 30 points (13-17-30) in 75 games with the Devils last season. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound centre scored a career-high 46 points (24-22-46) in 76 games in 2021-22 and has 106 points in 205 career games, all with New Jersey.

Toffoli is heading into the final year of a contract paying him $4.25 million. Just five days ago, it was reported that the 31-year-old would not be interested in re-signing with Calgary after his contract expires.

New Flames GM Craig Conroy has gone on record expressing his concern about a repeat of what happened with Johnny Gaudreau. The Flames allowed Gaudreau to play out the final year of his contract and allowed him to leave in free agency.

The question for Calgary now is, how many others will follow Toffoli out the door? Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov are all in the same situation as Toffoli, with one year remaining on their contracts.