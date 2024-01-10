6 high-end forwards the Oilers could target in a trade

The NHL Trade Deadline is less than two months away, and the Edmonton Oilers are suddenly in the buyers’ market.

Oilers GM Ken Holland is sure to be active in trade talks over the next few weeks as he tries to build a team that can contend for the Stanley Cup. Last year, he made perhaps his best trade with the Oilers, acquiring veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

This time around, there will be a focus on adding a goaltender and perhaps even an upgrade on defence.

However, the team could also be looking for some firepower at the top of their roster to help make up for the lack of recent production from players like Connor Brown and Evander Kane.

Here are six players Holland could potentially grab in a trade to boost Edmonton’s top six.

Jake Guentzel, LW (Pittsburgh Penguins)

If the Penguins fall out of a playoff spot, there are rumblings that Jake Guentzel could shake loose.

The 29-year-old has 44 points so far this season and is slated to be a UFA after this season. Guentzel is by far the best rental option that could potentially be available and should score buckets on a line with Draisaitl.

The Oilers could submit a package that involves a 2024 first-round pick and Dylan Holloway that might pique Pittsburgh’s interest.

Travis Konecny, RW (Philadelphia Flyers)

Could the Philadelphia Flyers consider trading Travis Konecny?

Konecny has been a big reason for the Flyers’ success this season, scoring 21 goals and 36 points in 40 games this season. He has one more season left on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit.

The Flyers have a surplus of young defencemen and just acquired Jamie Drysdale. They might be interested in something around multiple first-round picks and a player like Dylan Holloway or Xavier Bourgault.

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW (Ottawa Senators)

If the Oilers want a pure finisher to add to their top six, Vladimir Tarasenko would be a good grab.

The Russian forward has not had a great first year with the Ottawa Senators but has still managed to score eight goals and 25 points on a struggling team. Those numbers would rise playing with a player like Draisaitl or McDavid for extended periods.

He would be another rental as he is on an expiring contract with a $5 million cap hit. Ottawa could use some more depth on defence, so maybe a first-round pick and Philip Broberg could be a worthwhile package.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW (Vancouver Canucks)

Could Andrei Kuzmenko wind up in Edmonton?

The most sought-after KHL player from a few summers ago did meet with Edmonton before ultimately signing with the Vancouver Canucks. Now, a season and a half on the West Coast, it looks like his time is running out with the Canucks.

He’s got eight goals and 19 points while carrying a $5.5 million cap hit through next season.

The Canucks are in ‘win-now’ mode, but maybe they would be willing to take future assets from Edmonton to offload Kuzmenko’s salary and then flip those pieces for another player. Think something like Philip Broberg and a second that Vancouver could then use in a separate trade for someone like Guentzel.

Anthony Duclair, LW (San Jose Sharks)

A team that would be accepting trades for future assets is the league-worst San Jose Sharks.

Anthony Duclair is sure to garner lots of interest on the trade market as he is finally healthy and is coming off a great playoff run with the Florida Panthers last season. So far, he has seven goals and 14 points through 37 games, but it is fair to point out that this is one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

It would be a bit of a risk for the Oilers, but he also wouldn’t cost a whole lot. Edmonton could easily avoid giving up a first-round pick and instead try to interest the Sharks with a package of a second-round pick and a mid-tier prospect like Philip Kemp or maybe even a Matvey Petrov type.

Morgan Frost, C (Philadelphia Flyers)

Another buy-low option would be Morgan Frost on the Flyers, who, like Kuzmenko in Vancouver, looks like he has fallen out of favour with head coach John Tortorella.

The 24-year-old scored 19 goals and 46 points with the Flyers last season but has been a regular scratch this season, only appearing in 29 games where he has just 13 points. It seems a bit odd that Philadelphia would be giving one of their most productive players from last season such a hard time this time around, but it could signal that the two are headed for a split.

If so, the Oilers might have some young players that could interest the Flyers. Would Philadelphia listen on a package involving Holloway and a second or third-round pick?