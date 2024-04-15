It might have only been for a single season, but it was enough for ex-Edmonton Oilers fan-favourite Klim Kostin to fall in love with Alberta’s capital.

Kostin spent the majority of the 2022-23 NHL season playing with the Oilers after being acquired in a pre-season trade with the St. Louis Blues. Salary cap restrictions forced the Oilers to trade the Russian forward to the Detroit Red Wings in the offseason and he now plays for the San Jose Sharks.

Daily Hive caught up with Kostin in an exclusive interview ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Oilers and Sharks, and he had nothing but good things to say about the city.

“[Edmonton will] always have a special place in my heart,” Kostin said. “Every time I come here, it feels like home.”

“It’s always nice to come to Edmonton.”

His most memorable moment with the Oilers was a playoff goal that ended up being the game-winner against the LA Kings in Game 2 of last year’s first round.

Klim Kostin’s first playoff goal gives Edmonton the edge! 💪 Watch the third period of Oilers vs. Kings now on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/cYzWmDgqYV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 20, 2023

Kostin got into Edmonton with the Sharks on Sunday and met up with a few friends in the city, including Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais. The two had dinner together and Kostin posted it on his social media.

“I feel really comfortable [in Edmonton],” Kostin explained. “Seeing the guys, seeing my friends, I have a lot of friends here.”

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for the 24-year-old. Things didn’t quite work out with the Red Wings, scoring four points in 33 games and not getting a lot of minutes. A trade to the Sharks at the deadline seems to have reinvigorated him, as he is now playing on the team’s second line and has 10 points in 17 games.

“It’s obviously good for me… tough after you get used to playing five minutes [in Detroit] and now I’m having important minutes [with San Jose],” Kostin explained. “I have trust from the coach… It’s been really good lately and I’m trying to do my best.”

Oilers fans can expect Kostin to give it his all against his former team tonight. Though the game won’t have much of an effect on the standings, plenty of guys on that Sharks team, Kostin included, are playing for spots in the lineup next season.