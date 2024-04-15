Ticket prices soaring for potentially historic Coyotes-Oilers game

The Arizona Coyotes are set to play what might be their final game in franchise history this week against the Edmonton Oilers, and the price of admission is starting to get absurd.

Fans have quickly caught on that Wednesday’s game between the Oilers and Coyotes at the 5000-seat Mullett Arena will be must-watch hockey. The game will seemingly end a decade-long saga of NHL hockey in the desert, as the team is expected to relocate to Utah soon.

It’s sure to be an emotional night for the Coyotes fanbase and an expensive one for Oilers fans who want to make the trip. The cheapest tickets for the game are US$625 on the resale market.

It’ll cost you even more if you want to get the best seats in the house. As of this morning, some tickets are being re-sold for up to $10,000. It would not be an exaggeration to say that these might be the most expensive tickets to ever be sold for a Coyotes game in Arizona.

The market is known to be one of the cheaper areas in which to enjoy NHL hockey. However, the cost of witnessing potential history seems to have bucked that trend completely.

Though an official announcement of the relocation has not been made, Coyotes fans are still treating Wednesday’s game as a send-off for the franchise. Fans on social media have been planning one last “white-out,” which is a long-held playoff tradition where fans wear all white to the game.

It should be a great hockey game. The Coyotes defeated the Oilers in a surprising OT decision last week, and the motivation to get one last win on home ice is sure to make for another exciting play.

The tickets may be expensive, but the atmosphere inside that arena will be unlike anything the NHL has seen in quite some time.

Fans interested in going to the game can still find tickets on Ticketmaster.