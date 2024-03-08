Ex-Oilers forward Klim Kostin traded again, on deadline day

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin is on the move once again.

The 24-year-old is headed back to the Pacific Division, as the Detroit Red Wings have traded him to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired defenseman Radim Simek and New Jersey’s 7th round pick in 2024 (previously acquired by SJ on 2/26/2023) in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. pic.twitter.com/jz8TvqozFC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2024

Just minutes after the trade, the Red Wings announced that Simek will be loaned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have loaned defenseman Radim Simek to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/gTdjyqp111 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 8, 2024

The Red Wings acquired Kostin along with Kailer Yamamoto in a trade this past offseason with the Oilers in exchange for future considerations. The move was viewed as a cap dump from the Oilers’ perspective. Yamamoto wound up being bought out shortly after and signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Seattle Kraken.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was hopeful that Kostin could add some sandpaper to his team’s bottom-six forward group, similar to what he provided the Oilers in 2022-23. He failed to replicate his success, however, particularly offensively, as he has managed just three goals and four points through 33 games.

Kostin was acquired by the Oilers from the St. Louis Blues just ahead of the 2022-23 season in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. The deal was viewed as a change of scenery for both prospects and not much more. Kostin failed to make the Oilers out of training camp, but was recalled early on and quickly made a positive impact.

Kostin quickly became a fan favourite in Edmonton thanks to his fun-loving personality paired with what was some solid on-ice play. After struggling to establish himself as an NHLer with the Blues, he settled in nicely with the Oilers and finished the season with 11 goals and 21 points through 57 games. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in Detroit, but he should be given a solid opportunity to re-find his game on a rebuilding Sharks team.