Ex-Oilers defenceman Klefbom pumped up the crowd last night

Preston Hodgkinson
May 30 2024, 4:00 pm
The Edmonton Oilers got a much-needed boost from a former defenceman midway through last night’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

It was the second period and the game was deadlocked at 2-2 after the Oilers stormed back to erase a two-goal deficit. It was still anybody’s game, but that all changed when Oscar Klefbom popped up on the Rogers Place jumbotron to deliver a message of support and to pump up a nervous Oilers crowd.

“The Oilers fans are the loudest and the best fans in the NHL,” Klefbom said. “So let’s make some noise and let’s get a big win tonight. Let’s go, Oilers!”

The message seemed to work as the crowd went into an uproar seeing their former defender make a rare appearance. That energy definitely trickled down to the Oilers, as the team scored two quick goals in the final five minutes of the second period to propel them to an eventual Game 4 win to tie up their Western Conference Final series.

Klefbom spent seven seasons playing in Edmonton between 2013 and 2020. For the majority of that time, he was seen as the team’s top defenceman and was a very important part of the team. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was forced to retire after suffering a shoulder injury.

He last played in the NHL with the Oilers in the 2020 bubble playoffs and has been elusive from the public eye ever since. Fans were ecstatic to see him supporting his old team.

There is a prevailing thought that the Oilers might have already been able to capture a cup if Klefbom was able to keep playing and, while that is a painful thought for fans, it’s also a testament of how highly the fan base thinks of the Swede.

For now, however, there is more than enough room to hop on the Oilers bandwagon as the team is just six wins away from a Stanley Cup.

