Ex-Oilers defenceman Klefbom pumped up the crowd last night

The Edmonton Oilers got a much-needed boost from a former defenceman midway through last night’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

It was the second period and the game was deadlocked at 2-2 after the Oilers stormed back to erase a two-goal deficit. It was still anybody’s game, but that all changed when Oscar Klefbom popped up on the Rogers Place jumbotron to deliver a message of support and to pump up a nervous Oilers crowd.

“The Oilers fans are the loudest and the best fans in the NHL,” Klefbom said. “So let’s make some noise and let’s get a big win tonight. Let’s go, Oilers!”

A mid-game message from Klef to keep the energy 🆙 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/G97uTrkvs4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 30, 2024

The message seemed to work as the crowd went into an uproar seeing their former defender make a rare appearance. That energy definitely trickled down to the Oilers, as the team scored two quick goals in the final five minutes of the second period to propel them to an eventual Game 4 win to tie up their Western Conference Final series.

Klefbom spent seven seasons playing in Edmonton between 2013 and 2020. For the majority of that time, he was seen as the team’s top defenceman and was a very important part of the team. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was forced to retire after suffering a shoulder injury.

He last played in the NHL with the Oilers in the 2020 bubble playoffs and has been elusive from the public eye ever since. Fans were ecstatic to see him supporting his old team.

The Edmonton Oilers scoring 2 goals directly after showing Oscar Klefbom on the jumbotron is the absolute best — Adam (@OilersAdam) May 30, 2024

Like the x factor is oscar klefbom — X – Kennedy (@kennedystrash) May 30, 2024

I miss Klefbom so much. https://t.co/jApAjAZzTo — Sarah Moroz (@sarah_moroz) May 30, 2024

I can’t believe we got an oilers win & klefbom sighting on the same night — Sarah Thomas (@esarahthomas) May 30, 2024

me to anyone in the moss pit that will listen: OSCSR KLEFBOM WAS ON THE JUMBOTRON AND HE STILL LOVES US — x – gina 🧡 (@nuggyyybabyyy) May 30, 2024

i haven’t stopped thinking about oscar klefbom all night and i think i’ve cried 3 separate times like i should be happy we won tonight and ofc i am but i can’t help but think that we would be looking to threepeat if he never got injured — x- sarah #bIm👽🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙🍉 (@bbqera5) May 30, 2024

klefbom 🥲 — kabir 🐜 (@sausagehobbit) May 30, 2024

KLEFBOM SIGHTING!!! — ɴᴇᴇᴋᴢ ツ (@NeekoNKZ) May 30, 2024

OSCAR KLEFBOM I MISS YOU — x – alicia ^^^ 😆 (@leashadawg) May 30, 2024

WE MISS YOU, GOOD SIR!!! — 🍣x – Half-Asian Sensation🦫 (@MikiSchmiki) May 30, 2024

Always An OILER.. good to see ya Klef — PistonBroke1776 (@Pistonbroke1776) May 30, 2024

There is a prevailing thought that the Oilers might have already been able to capture a cup if Klefbom was able to keep playing and, while that is a painful thought for fans, it’s also a testament of how highly the fan base thinks of the Swede.

For now, however, there is more than enough room to hop on the Oilers bandwagon as the team is just six wins away from a Stanley Cup.