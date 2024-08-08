Ex-Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom announces retirement

Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom has officially called it a career after not appearing in an NHL game in almost four years.

The 31-year-old defenceman confirmed his retirement from pro hockey in a recent interview with Swedish publication Nya Wermlands-Tidningen (NWT). Klefbom last appeared in the NHL with the Oilers during the 2020 play-in round, where Edmonton was eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

A nagging shoulder injury has prevented him from suiting up ever since.

“Now it’s over,” Klefbom told NWT, marking an end to his career as a professional hockey player.

Oscar Klefbom has officially hung the skates up. pic.twitter.com/FAlBPOiVli — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 8, 2024

The subject of Klefbom’s tenure with the Oilers has become a bit of a sticking point with the fanbase. For most of his time in Edmonton, the Swede was considered the team’s top defenceman and was a critical part of the team as they tried to make that next step as a Stanley Cup contender.

After the team lost him to injury, many have speculated on how the Oilers would have fared in recent seasons if they could have had a healthy Klefbom in the lineup.

Initially drafted 19th overall by the Oilers in 2011, the same draft as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Klefbom made his NHL debut with Edmonton in the 2013-14 season. He became a full-time NHL player in 2014-15 and broke out as the team’s top defenceman following a 38-point campaign in the 2016-17 campaign.

In one of his most iconic moments as an Oiler, Klefbom scored Edmonton’s first playoff goal in 11 years in Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks in the opening round of the 2017 NHL playoffs.

In total, Klefbom appeared in 378 games with the Oilers, where he managed to put up 34 goals and 156 points, which ranks him 12th in franchise history in points by a defenceman.

Since his injury, Oilers fans have had few opportunities to see Klefbom around the team. He has spent the bulk of his time recovering with family in his native Sweden, making appearances in Edmonton few and far between.

Klefbom did, however, make a brief appearance during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, delivering words of support in a video on the Rogers Place jumbotron. The reaction on social media showed there was still plenty of love for Klefbom among the Oilers faithful.

A mid-game message from Klef to keep the energy 🆙 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/G97uTrkvs4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 30, 2024

Though his playing days may be over, there have been reports that Klefbom is still interested in continuing his hockey career in some other capacity.

It’s unclear if he would be willing to move back to North America to pursue that opportunity, but if he does, it could mean another chapter of his Oilers career can still be written.