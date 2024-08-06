NHL reveals schedule for seven Oilers preseason games

We now know what the entirety of the 2024-25 NHL schedule looks like for the Edmonton Oilers after the league revealed when the team’s preseason games will take place.

The Oilers’ regular season will open at Rogers Place on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets, but before that, fans will get a first look at the team during the preseason.

Edmonton will play a total of seven tune-up games before the season, starting with a game against the Jets at Rogers Place on September 22.

The NHL announced that a few select games on the overall preseason schedule will be played at neutral sites in North America and Europe. This time around, the Oilers will not be represented in any of those games.

An annual staple of Oiler’s preseason will return as they will play in an intrasquad game against the Calgary Flames on September 23, which will have games played at the same time at both Rogers Place and the Saddledome.

From there, the Oilers will play the Vancouver Canucks — who they eliminated in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs — twice, the Jets one more time, and the Seattle Kraken a couple of times before the season gets underway in October.

This will likely be the first opportunity for Oilers fans to check out some of the new additions to the team, notably Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson. It will also give a glimpse into the line combinations that head coach Kris Knoblauch has in mind as his team looks to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

If this is still too long for Oilers fans, Edmonton will send a team full of prospects to the 2024 Young Stars Tournament, which will start on September 13 in Pentiction.