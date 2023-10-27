It seems like hockey is just one of many talents for Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Many Oilers fans in Edmonton were treated to a surprise when they tuned into Global News on Friday morning as Kane happened to make an appearance. The 32-year-old chose to take a go at being the weatherman and appears to have done a solid job.

Kane worked alongside Global’s Ciara Yaschuk, who serves as their morning and noon weather anchor. The two gave a quick breakdown of temperatures throughout Alberta in a snippet of the segment Yaschuk uploaded to her Instagram story. She also posted a photo of the two on X, thanking the Oilers winger for helping her out.

Well, the noon weather was definitely entertaining today! Thanks so much for joining me @evanderkane and giving our viewers a #HeritageClassic weather preview! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/fwXZmXj7zE — Ciara Yaschuk (@CiaraYaschuk) October 27, 2023

“Well, the noon weather was definitely entertaining today,” Yaschuk wrote. “Thanks so much for joining me Evander Kane and giving our viewers a Heritage Classic weather preview!”

The Heritage Classic, which still has tickets available for grabs, is set to take place on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium between the Oilers and provincial-rival Calgary Flames. Despite the recent snowfall in Edmonton, temperatures for the game should be reasonable for fans, with an expected high of 3°.

While it was certainly a treat for fans to see Kane on Global this morning, they will be even more thrilled if he can bring his A-game on Sunday to help pick up a victory. He and his Oilers teammates are in desperate need of a win, as they have started slow out of the gates with a 1-5-1 record through their first even outings.