Oilers' Evander Kane makes surprise appearance as TV weatherman

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
Oct 27 2023, 8:54 pm
It seems like hockey is just one of many talents for Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Many Oilers fans in Edmonton were treated to a surprise when they tuned into Global News on Friday morning as Kane happened to make an appearance. The 32-year-old chose to take a go at being the weatherman and appears to have done a solid job.

Kane worked alongside Global’s Ciara Yaschuk, who serves as their morning and noon weather anchor. The two gave a quick breakdown of temperatures throughout Alberta in a snippet of the segment Yaschuk uploaded to her Instagram story. She also posted a photo of the two on X, thanking the Oilers winger for helping her out.

“Well, the noon weather was definitely entertaining today,” Yaschuk wrote. “Thanks so much for joining me Evander Kane and giving our viewers a Heritage Classic weather preview!”

The Heritage Classic, which still has tickets available for grabs, is set to take place on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium between the Oilers and provincial-rival Calgary Flames. Despite the recent snowfall in Edmonton, temperatures for the game should be reasonable for fans, with an expected high of 3°.

While it was certainly a treat for fans to see Kane on Global this morning, they will be even more thrilled if he can bring his A-game on Sunday to help pick up a victory. He and his Oilers teammates are in desperate need of a win, as they have started slow out of the gates with a 1-5-1 record through their first even outings.

