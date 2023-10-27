Ex-Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi shows off hilarious Halloween costume

Halloween may not have arrived just yet, but ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi may have already won the Best Costume award.

Puljujarvi, who is currently without a contract as he continues to recover from double-hip surgery, had many laughing after uploading a photo of his Halloween costume to his Instagram story. The former Oiler dressed as American rapper Ice Spice, while a friend of his dressed as Pete Davidson. The two recreated a hilarious photo of the two celebrities, which Puljujarvi also uploaded to his Instagram page.

Puljujarvi, who was drafted fourth overall by the Oilers in 2016 and spent parts of six seasons with the organization, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes near the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for Patrik Puistola. He finished out the season with the Canes but went goalless in 17 outings as well as seven playoff contests.

Once the 2022-23 season ended, it was announced that Puljujarvi had undergone double-hip surgery, the second time he has had that exact procedure. While it has been a long recovery, he has been uploading clips of himself skating as of late, indicating he is nearing a return. Whether that return will come in the NHL remains to be seen, as he has yet to draw interest as a free agent.

While the 2022-23 season was an ugly one for Puljujarvi, he has proven in the past that he is a capable NHL forward. In 65 games in 2021-22, he scored 14 goals and 36 points while also receiving a single Selke Trophy vote. If given an opportunity in the right fit, the 25-year-old may be able to get his career back on track. Oilers fans will be supporting him along the way, as his fun-loving personality made him a fan favourite during his time in Edmonton.