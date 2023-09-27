"100 goals, 100 assists": Oilers' Evander Kane makes hilarious prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be one of the NHL’s best teams this season, and one of the reasons why is that Evander Kane is healthy.

Kane has proven to be a fantastic goal-scoring option in the Oilers lineup over the past two seasons. Last season, however, the 32-year-old was forced to miss significant time due to a number of injuries, most notably a skate laceration suffered versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a result, he appeared in just 41 games.

Though Kane recently admitted the laceration suffered to his wrist won’t be fully healed for some time, he is in training camp and ready to go for the 2023-24 campaign. While fans have high expectations for him, given that he is expected to start the year alongside Connor McDavid, none have higher predictions for him than he does himself.

“100 goals, 100 assists, 200 points,” Kane said when asked what he expects from himself this season. “Nobody ever gives you guys a number, so I thought I’d throw one out there for ya. You’re welcome.”

While Kane obviously won’t put up those types of numbers this season, he is in a great spot to surpass career highs of 30 goals and 57 points. In his first season as an Oiler, in which he joined the team at the mid-way point of the year, he managed 22 goals and 39 points in just 43 games. That type of production may not occur again, but assuming he stays healthy, he will more likely than not have new career highs once the 2023-24 season has come to a close.

Connor Brown, who joined the Oilers on a one-year deal this summer, is expected to begin the season on a line with McDavid and Kane. The 29-year-old player has a similar style to Zach Hyman, as he is relentless on the forecheck and is great at winning puck battles. Despite coming off of an ACL injury that forced him to miss all but four games of last season, he is having a fantastic camp early on and appears to be fully recovered. Much like Kane, he too could be in store for a career year if he remains healthy.