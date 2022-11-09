Kane says he "will be back” for Oilers after suffering scary skate cut to wrist

Evander Kane is grateful.

And on the mend.

The Edmonton Oilers forward could be in a lot worse shape after he was hospitalized Tuesday night when he sustained a deep cut on his left wrist in an accidental collision with the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon.

“Thank you for all the kind wishes and prayers over the past several hours,” Kane wrote in a Twitter post. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

“Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans.”

On the mend, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

Maroon accidentally skated over Kane’s arm in the second period.

Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and placed pressure on it, and skated off the ice and ran down the tunnel to be treated by staff.

“That’s a scary situation and I hope he’s okay,” Maroon said, according to Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn. “When you look down and you see that much blood, you know there’s something wrong. Obviously, the boys are really worried about him… Hopefully he’s good right now… Obviously, Evander, we’re thinking of you.”

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

The team released an update after the incident that Kane was transported to hospital for surgery and was in stable condition.

“It’s scary… certainly scary,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said after the 3-2 win. “I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink get sucked out. You’re very concerned when you see something like that and so much blood on the ice. We’re hearing he’s doing okay, but that’s the initial. I thought everybody responded really well.

“It’s a fast game. we were talking in the room [about] how crazy it is. Pucks are flying around 100 miles an hour, guys are flying around on little knives. It’s a crazy game out there. Something like that can happen and it certainly provides the human side of the game.”

“Guys are putting their bodies on the line every night and it’s unfortunate, but we’re thinking of him.”

Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers this summer, has five goals and 13 points in 14 games played this season.