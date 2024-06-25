Holland not expected to be present with Oilers at NHL Draft: report

It appears that Ken Holland’s time as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers may be coming to an end.

Holland’s five-year contract with the Oilers is set to expire on July 1, and there have been rumours throughout the season that he may be replaced. That is looking even more probable now, as TSN’s Darren Dreger reported this afternoon that the 68-year-old isn’t expected to be with the Oilers at the NHL Entry Draft this weekend.

I believe there’s a role for Ken Holland moving forward in Edmonton…IF he wants it. His situation will be clarified within a few days. As of right now indications are that he will not be at the Draft in Vegas. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2024

Dreger also mentioned that he believes there is still a role for Holland in Edmonton should he be willing to take it, albeit in a different position.

Holland was hired by the Oilers in May 2019, and while he has received his fair share of criticism for some of his moves — and at times, lack thereof — he has done plenty of good in his five years as well. Perhaps the best move of all was his decision to sign Zach Hyman as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, while another big one was the addition of Mattias Ekholm at last year’s trade deadline.

Given how rare it is for a GM to be absent for a draft, it certainly appears the Oilers will be heading in a different direction as they continue to hunt down their first Stanley Cup in the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl era. They came as close as possible this year, falling in the Final to the Florida Panthers in a series that went the distance.

It remains to be seen who will be calling the shots for the Oilers at the draft, though it won’t be the busiest weekend to begin with. They have just six picks in total, with their highest being a second-rounder.