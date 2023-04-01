Special Oilers jersey auction raising money for Ben Stelter Fund

Edmonton Oilers fans can chalk up another win in memory of Ben Stelter.

And benefit the Ben Stelter Fund in the process.

The Oilers, who wore special helmet decals and warmup jerseys with the ‘Stelter’ name bar and special patch on February 17 against the New York Rangers, have put those jerseys up for auction with the proceeds supporting the Ben Stelter Fund, “created to continue the legacy of Ben’s big heart and generosity.”

I can’t even explain the feeling to see the @EdmontonOilers wearing Ben Stelter jerseys when we saw it. They’re all signed and being auctioned with proceeds going to @BenStelterFund. Ends Apr 3 https://t.co/ALVQhpdQJg #yeg #oilers #nhl #hockey #charity pic.twitter.com/BIxf3Y9JuN — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) April 1, 2023

The jersey auction closes on Monday, April 3 at 9:09 pm MT.

Connor McDavid’s jersey tops all bids at $3,500. Leon Draisaitl’s jersey sits second at $1,225.

Money raised “will be used directly to strengthen the fund’s four strategic pillars: outcome-based research, medical equipment, magical experiences, and venture philanthropy,” according to the ICE District Authentics website.

"He brought life into our room & lifted everybody up." As we honour the memory of Ben Stelter tonight, #Oilers captain Connor McDavid joined Ben's parents Mike & Lea for a conversation with @GenePrincipe. Support the @BenStelterFund Mega 50/50 at https://t.co/li7g9YvSnJ. pic.twitter.com/EW2VfGKwR3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 18, 2023

“It was a tragic situation and something that you can’t really wrap your head around,” McDavid said in February. “He was such a good little guy with such a big heart. You never want to see a family, and especially a kid, go through something like that so any joy that we were able to bring him was always worth it.

“Together we can keep Ben’s spirit alive, and all fight this awful disease together.”

Stelter, who captured the hearts of players and fans last season, passed away in the summer at age six after a courageous battle with a type of aggressive brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

a wonderful tribute for ben stelter by the oilers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kq1z4yEIOT — zach (@zjlaing) October 13, 2022

“It is our mission to help children battling Glioblastoma and other brain cancers,” Ben’s parents, Mike and Lea Stelter, said in February. “Pediatric cancer research is grossly underfunded, and we want to help spark the change. We want to find better treatments and outcomes for these children battling such horrible diseases.

“Ben was given so many magical experiences during his battle which helped keep his smile and positive attitude, and we want to do the same for other children in the same fight.

“We want to help create the change and improvement of pediatric cancers and the treatments that these children go through. We are passionate about bringing children joy and meaningful experiences.”