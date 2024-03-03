Oilers' Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins help stuck car in Edmonton snowstorm

Edmonton Oilers forwards Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helped a driver in need during the city’s latest snowstorm.

According to a post on social media, the two hockey players were able to come to the rescue of a driver who wound up getting their car stuck in the snow. This type of selfless act, especially one so uniquely Canadian, is a great example of the character of two players who play important leadership roles in the Oilers dressing room.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman helped lead the Oilers to a big win on Saturday, and then came through with an ever bigger assist off the ice 🤝 (h/t @PoolNuge3) pic.twitter.com/y9RInI0dbz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 3, 2024

It is, however, easy to get fooled into believing false stories posted on the internet. Since no definitive proof was provided other than the initial post, how could one really believe that these two NHL players did help out?

Luckily, OilersTV’s Tony Brar was able to get to the bottom of the story, confirming that Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins did indeed help get a driver’s car out of the snow.

The story about Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helping the individual who had their vehicle stuck in the snow is true. This story is a glimpse into the content of their character. Two incredible individuals who approach every interaction with kindness & respect. #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) March 3, 2024

Not only are these two class acts off the ice, but they are also pretty good on the ice as well. Hyman is having himself an incredible season that has seen him hit the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career while Nugent-Hopkins is on pace to have the second-best season in the NHL.

For many fans, meeting their NHL heroes is a rare and special occasion. To have two of your favourite players help you out of an unfortunate situation out of their concern for your well-being is something almost nobody can say has happened to them.

Fans can only hope Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins bring that strength into tonight’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Gametime is set for 7 pm MT on Sportsnet West.